Republican can get away with anything -- Barbara Voyce

If I turned into a Republican, I could ignore rules made for everyone in Wisconsin.
Just like state Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, who erected a tree in the Capitol against the rules. It was taken down, and they stuck out their tongues and insinuated that, because they are Republicans, they can do whatever they want -- and they put up another tree.
Just like state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who had his daughter’s wedding held in the state Capitol, though other activities had been turned down. He stuck his tongue out and insinuated that because he is a Republican, he doesn’t have to follow rules and can do what he wants.
I want in on that, so I will consider turning Republican. Then I can imitate our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and spread false rumors, false statements and not honor my own words, such as pledging to not seek reelection.
I'm joking. I can’t imagine the onus of admitting I was Republican and having to defend these people.
Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock