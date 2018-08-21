Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS IN... SOUTH CENTRAL DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 515 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 516 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING IN THE VILLAGE OF BELLEVILLE NEAR THE SUGAR RIVER AND NEAR LAKE BELLE VIEW. FLOOD WATERS ARE APPROACHING THE HIGHWAY 92 BRIDGE ON THE EAST SIDE OF BELLEVILLE AND TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED AWAY FROM THE HIGHWAY 92 BRIDGE. THE DAM AT LAKE BELLE VIEW IS CLOSELY BEING MONITORED DUE TO VERY HIGH WATER IN THE LAKE. THE RIVER AND LAKE LEVELS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RISE THROUGH TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RESIDENTS NEAR THE SUGAR RIVER AND NEAR LAKE BELLE VIEW IN THE VILLAGE OF BELLEVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE HEED ROAD CLOSURES. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. &&