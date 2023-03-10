The small government freedom warriors of the Republican Party are at it again.

After already expanding government into the uteri of American women, they continue to abandon their stated principles by expanding government into the closets of everyone who doesn't dress the way they want them to dress.

They blame an imaginary "woke" agenda for making us soft. But apparently they are so fragile that even the mere sight of a biological male in makeup and a dress is inherently dangerous. They are so sensitive that they can't even stand the very notion of learning the truth about the racist history of this country.

The Republican Party today believes in nothing but maintaining the white, cis-gendered, patriarchy at all costs. The thin veil of small government, freedom and liberty that has been covering their bigoted agenda for generations has been lifted. It has never been easier to see what they really want: small government, freedom and liberty for them while taking the rights away from anyone who doesn't look like them or have the same hate-filled, religious-based values as they do.

Republicans love to preach "freedom" and "liberty" while draped in the flag. But they do it while actively attacking voting rights, women's rights and civil rights. It's political hypocrisy at its worst.

Bert Schaetz, Madison

