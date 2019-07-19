The headline in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, "President wants apologies," referred to the four freshman duly elected representatives who happen to be members of minority groups (black, Hispanic and Muslim).
Our president has insulted them, questioned their right to be in Congress, told them to go back to their countries, which is the United States because each woman is a U.S. citizen. These four outspoken Democratic representatives have every right to disagree with the president and exercise their First Amendment rights of free speech without being threatened.
President Donald Trump does not respect the rights of anyone who disagrees or criticizes him. I guess he has forgotten that he perpetuated a false narrative about President Barack Obama not being born here or having the right to be president. I'm sure he doesn't want to be reminded that he lost the popular vote by more than 3 million votes, and Obama won the popular vote by nearly 5 million in 2012 and 10 million in 2008. The president has said he has never asked for forgiveness, which must also mean he doesn't apologize.
He is questioning the validity of four members of Congress because they disagree with him. This isn't what democracy is.
Lila Hemlin, Madison