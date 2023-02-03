Media coverage of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict remains sadly and disturbingly biased.

A recent Associated Press story began, "A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman." It is not until half-way through the story that we learn the attack "came a day after an Israeli military raid killed nine people in the West Bank." It was a refugee camp, and a 61-year-old woman was among the dead. Dozens more were injured in the attack.

The focus is on violence committed by Palestinians, even when it is of a smaller scale than the casualties inflicted by Israelis. Further, it overlooks that the Israeli soldiers are trespassing in Palestinian territory as part of Israeli government policy. Typical coverage also dehumanizes the Palestinians: Israeli victims are described, while Palestinian victims are given only a body count.

We must see both sides as human and come to comprehend the full picture of devastation and loss and the need for a peaceful solution.

Nick Utphall, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection