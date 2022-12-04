Reporting rape can be dangerous -- Nancy Wiegand

It is imperative not to require a woman to report a rape to qualify for an abortion. Not only is that incredibly embarrassing and demeaning due to the stigma involved, but it very possibly will endanger the woman one way or another, sooner or later.

Someone who is bad enough to rape is not going to lightly take being reported. The woman could end up losing, in the worst case, her life. This is very dangerous. The man will get even.

And court cases involving rape can be very ugly, with the woman's character attacked. This is not something a woman should be subjected to.

For the above reasons, it is impossible for most women to report rapes.

Destroy the 1849 abortion ban and restore complete access to abortion. There are too many physical complications. This is a woman's decision, and it's a medical decision. It's also a financial, career and mental health decision that belongs to the woman alone.

Nancy Wiegand, Madison