Report on FBI should scare all -- Joe Tripalin

The inspector general of the Justice Department has released his report and has answered questions from a Senate committee. His report revealed the inappropriate if not illegal steps that were taken to spy on President Donald Trump's campaign and members of the Trump campaign staff.
Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican and whether you hate President Trump or support him, you should be very concerned about this whole Russian collusion episode. The things the Justice Department and the FBI did in this investigation are beyond deplorable and should scare you about your rights being abused.
The mainstream media wants to only focus on the idea that enough information was present to start an investigation. This information was the barest possible threshold to start an investigation. The media wants to downplay the flagrant abuses uncovered along with the bias involved in the people handling the investigation.
The whole thing is shameful. It happened on the Democrats' watch, and they need to own it.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland