Replacing cops costly for Madison School District -- Mike Badger
Replacing cops costly for Madison School District -- Mike Badger

Monday's article "Decision to pull SROs questioned after fights," about police in Madison schools, was interesting. 

The article highlights the value of police officers. If we break down the numbers quoted in the article, we find that after removing the school resource officers, the district needs to hire 55 additional counselors and 38 more social workers. Madison, with its unlimited supply of tax dollars, can easily afford this. It's nice to see an article that articulates clearly the value of police officers.

I'm glad that Mount Horeb doesn't have Madison's problems yet. I don't think we could afford it.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

