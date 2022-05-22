Replacement theory is complete bushwa -- Marshall Onellion

This "replacement theory" is a ridiculous idea. One of our great strengths as a country has been the way people from everywhere become Americans.

For example, of the immigrants we now have, the vast majority of their grandchildren do not speak the language of their grandparents. They speak English.

As another example, there is no single culture in our country. Instead, we have many subcultures, ranging from suburbia to Amish to the many rural communities across our land. All of these are Americans.

There is no replacement of one group by another. Instead, we have many groups living their lives and running their local communities. Anyone who says otherwise obviously has not traveled through Wisconsin.

It seems this replacement theory is merely bushwa meant to create fear of a nonexistent threat. I have more confidence in people in Wisconsin than to expect many will believe this nonsense.

Marshall Onellion, Stoughton

