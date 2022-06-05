Replacement idea divides workers -- Dan Thomson

As absurd as replacement theory sounds, replacement has happened since European boats hit dry land.

Shortly after Columbus arrived, millions of white Europeans came over and replaced millions of Native Americans. Our history books told us the continent was nearly empty, but the 16th century chronicles of the Spanish explorers describe a continent full of people, and archaeologists have found remains of the habitations of millions of people.

The next replacement was Black slaves for poor whites. The whites didn't work as hard or long in the hot sun, and they also died of malaria. So white plantation owners imported millions of Black slaves.

Now, many white people fear they are being replaced by people of color, and they presume that this will ruin their lives.

Rich people have been getting richer, and many of us have gotten poorer. The smart thing to do would be to push our representatives for a progressive income tax so all Americans can live better. Replacement theory is just propaganda to divide the working class so they can't deal in solidarity with their actual problems. There is enough to go around.

Dan Thomson, Madison