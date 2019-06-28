Now that the much maligned statue called Nails' Tales is about to be removed from the intersection of Regent Street and Breese Terrace, It's time to think about a superior example of public art.
It would be my personal hope that a call has already gone out for Douwe Blumberg. For those who may not know, Blumberg is the renowned artist who created the wonderful "well red" Bucky Badger statue, which now sits on Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union Terrace.
In my opinion, it's one of the best pieces of public art I have seen anywhere in the world. If it were up to me, I would put Blumberg to work right now on a fierce "Gridiron Bucky" to replace Nails' Tales. It would be a fitting and inspirational gateway to the Field House and Camp Randall.
Nothing says Badgers sports more than Bucky Badger.
Let's hope the powers that be get it right this time around.
Richard Berg, Middleton