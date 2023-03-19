In the almost five-and-a-half years since the Beacon, a homeless day shelter, opened in Madison, I have had the privilege of doing as many as 35 loads of laundry every Wednesday morning to help give dignity to people in need.

There are five regular sized washers and dryers, and one large capacity machine. The Beacon, on its own initiative, can repair these machines as needed, and does so promptly. Due to its contract with Dane County, which owns the building, the Beacon and its donors are apparently prohibited from replacing equipment in the building that fails.

One washing machine has been broken and unfixable since December. Another is failing and able to complete only very small loads. The county should remedy this now.

As a volunteer, it is exceedingly frustrating to find for the last four months machines with notes on on them such as “broken, do not use” or “very small loads only.”

How many of us would like to live day by day in the same set of clothes? And how many of us would put up with a landlord like the county?

Action was needed four months ago. Just do it.

Katie Yde, Madison, Beacon volunteer.

