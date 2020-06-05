Repeal surcharge on hybrid vehicles -- Terrell Smith

The Wisconsin Legislature is charging a $75 surcharge for hybrid vehicles.

We already paid Wisconsin hundreds of dollars more in sales taxes when we purchased our hybrid car, since a similar conventional vehicle would have been about $8,000 less. Now we are being taxed again.

Because we chose to purchase a smaller, lightweight car, which causes less pollution to our air, and less wear and tear on our highways, we are to be penalized. We should be taxing the heavy gas-guzzling vehicles extra for polluting our air and wearing out our roads -- not hybrid and electric cars.

The $75 surcharge for every hybrid car will cause many people to reconsider purchasing these fuel efficient and less polluting cars. The result will be more polluted air, which will lead to more illnesses, more lost time and wages and more health care costs.

The Wisconsin hybrid surcharge is stupid, thoughtless, and will lead to greater longterm cost. It must be repealed.