Repeal, rewrite Second Amendment, Martin A. Preizler

Consider again the Second Amendment. Its original meaning and intent have been twisted like a pretzel by powerful gun-rights lobbyists and their pro-life political toadies.

Ratified in 1791, it simply says: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Today, our well-regulated militia is the National Guard. Its lethal weapons are securely stored in locked vaults. It is not dependent on young men waiting in their mostly rural cabins with single-shot muskets to be called to defend a fledgling state.

Ironically, a great threat to the security of our hard-fought freedoms today is the growing unregulated "militia" owning military assault weapons such as AR-15 semi-automatic rifles. These are designed only for rapid, efficient and effective killing.

Mass murder of our children will not end until we stop mindlessly justifying the right of any incompetent, delusional malcontent to own these dangerous weapons based on convenient misinterpretation of an obsolete 231-year-old law.

Maybe it’s time to repeal the Second Amendment, or at least rewrite it in unambiguous terms to assert an acceptable contemporary purpose.

Martin A. Preizler, Madison