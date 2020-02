Regarding Thursday's story " Bill gets mixed reviews ," if Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and the majority Republicans were truly interested in attracting new teachers while encouraging older teachers to extend their careers, they’d simply repeal Act 10.

Act 10 was legislated by Republicans as a cold slap to teachers who are largely more liberal Democrats. Take away their power to unionize and bargain and what do you get? Unintended consequences -- a teacher shortage.