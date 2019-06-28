A little over a week ago, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused the Trump administration of running concentration camps. The response was swift from media pundits. Republicans and even Democrats condemned her remarks.
Since that time we have heard the reports of the conditions in the detention facilities. We have seen the picture of a father clutching his daughter as they both lying face down in the Rio Grande River. Maybe Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was right with her remarks.
At what point do we stop this slide into darkness. We need to treat asylum seekers with respect. We need to treat all children like they were our own. We need to reunite children their families.
We need to do better. It is as simple as that.
Mark K. Allen, Madison