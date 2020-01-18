Rep. Mark Pocan shows his socialist bent -- William Siems

So U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, has endorsed Bernie Sanders and will head up Sanders' presidential campaign in Wisconsin.
Are we also to assume that Rep. Pocan is a socialist, based on his endorsement? If nothing else, can we assume Rep. Pocan supports the socialist policies that Sanders, a longtime avowed socialist, has espoused? It would certainly seem so.
Remember last spring when U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with less than three months of experience in office, was holding court for the media outside the Capitol, bloviating about the "Green New Deal" with experienced member of Congress behind her. Rep. Pocan was one of them, sucking up, smiling and "bobble-heading" everything she said. We saw an experienced congressmen weakly taking a back seat to a clueless congressional neophyte. It was a very poor picture of Rep. Pocan -- but apparently illustrative of the socialist bent of our representative in Congress.
Wisconsinites do not want a socialist representing us, especially a weak back-bencher such as Rep. Pocan.
William Siems, Windsor