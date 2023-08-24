Hospitals across the state are facing difficult decisions due to reimbursement from health insurance companies and government programs that are not keeping pace with the increased cost of delivering care to patients. In the first six months of 2022, the average Wisconsin hospital operated with a financial deficit. In addition, the state’s Medicaid program does not cover the cost of providing care to patients, leaving hospitals with a $1.3 billion shortfall between the cost of providing care and reimbursement rates paid by the state of Wisconsin.

The state budget, recently passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers, provided critical funding for Wisconsin hospitals. Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, was a champion of this funding in his role as co-chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee. This critical funding targets hospitals that serve a higher number of Medicaid (BadgerCare) patients in rural communities across the state.

As we discussed these challenges with Rep. Born, he not only understood our problems but acted on them and was a key champion for hospital funding in this last state budget. We greatly appreciate Rep. Born’s leadership for funding that will support and sustain critical hospital services in our communities

John Russell, Columbus, president and CEO, Prairie Ridge Health