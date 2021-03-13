Reopening schools doesn't make sense -- Daniel Greenspan

We just received notification that the Madison School District will be opening up school for in-person instruction.
Our son, a high school junior, would be starting school on April 27. The last day of school at his high school is June 10. In-person schooling via a cohort system would be for two days per week. So the school would open and he would be expected to attend class and be exposed to COVID-19, after a year of sequestering, for around 14 days of in-class instruction.
This would also expose our daughter, a college freshman who is distance learning at home. This makes no sense. The distance learning established and refined by the district over the course of a year has been working. Close out the year with it, let teachers and students be vaccinated over the summer and the remainder of the spring, and then open the schools. Opening the schools now seems to defy good sense.
Daniel Greenspan, Madison