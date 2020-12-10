 Skip to main content
Reopening isn't safe for teachers -- Cheryle Janasiak
Instead of making teachers the scapegoats of all the world's ills once again, maybe we should simply be honest: The federal government's egregious failure in this pandemic has left working parents with no healthy options other than forcing teachers to go back into the classroom to resume their babysitting duties.

Hammering the fact that children are far less affected when they get COVID-10 is equivalent to putting your fingers in your ears and saying, "Lalalalalalalala! I can't hear you!" about the fact that teachers will get sick and they will die from COVID-19.

Let's not insult the intelligence of the people being pushed under the bus.

Cheryle Janasiak, Milwaukee

