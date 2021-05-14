Rent hikes hurt mobile homeowners -- Ed Chancellor

For many years, mobile homes provided affordable housing for low-income or fixed-income people in parks owned by "mom and pop" management. In recent years, these parks have been bought up by corporations that raise the lot rent at accelerate rates, causing hardship for many tenants.
The name "mobile home" is not 100% accurate because it can cost more than $10,000 to relocate and set back up a mobile home. This is unaffordable for most owners, so it leaves them with litle choice but to pay the increase in rent or sell, which is not a good option.
A mobile home park in Dubuque, Iowa, had lot rent go from $270 to $420 a month in just two years. Iowa state Rep. Lindsay James and others took up the cause there. At first they had strong support. Part of what they proposed was tying rent increases to "cost of living."
Eventually, the bill was pulled because of lobbyist pressure from the mobile home manufacturers and corporate park owners.
Our group in the Blue Mounds Mobile Home Park has written to our local, state and federal legislators for help.
If you are a mobile homeowner or someone who cares about this, please write your elected officials and let them know your feelings.