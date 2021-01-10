Renewables should become new normal -- Kermit Hovey

Thanks for the news reported recently in the Wisconsin State Journal that Madison Gas and Electric intends to build an 8-megawatt solar array. It would be even more wonderful entering the new year if it were announced as part of a massive wave of "new normal" clean energy developments.

This new normal could be more possible than ever as we enter 2021 with a Biden administration committed to evidence-based climate change action.

Locally, we need to see MGE totally transform from a fossil-fueled climate disaster to a renewable-driven climate champion. Our community and our world needs and deserves no less. Such a strategy would be more self-evident if they recognized in their calculations the hidden health and climate costs imposed by their carbon-polluting power plants.

Federally, legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would help them by making those hidden costs explicitly part of their dirty fossil fuels bill.