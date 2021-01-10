Renewables should become new normal -- Kermit Hovey

Thanks for the news reported recently in the Wisconsin State Journal that Madison Gas and Electric intends to build an 8-megawatt solar array. It would be even more wonderful entering the new year if it were announced as part of a massive wave of "new normal" clean energy developments.
This new normal could be more possible than ever as we enter 2021 with a Biden administration committed to evidence-based climate change action.
Locally, we need to see MGE totally transform from a fossil-fueled climate disaster to a renewable-driven climate champion. Our community and our world needs and deserves no less. Such a strategy would be more self-evident if they recognized in their calculations the hidden health and climate costs imposed by their carbon-polluting power plants.
Federally, legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would help them by making those hidden costs explicitly part of their dirty fossil fuels bill.
Let's contact the Public Service Commission to approve this project and to shift all Wisconsin utilities from filthy fossils to clean energy. Let's also contact our senators and representatives to support federal legislation such as a carbon fee and dividend.