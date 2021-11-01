 Skip to main content

Renewable energy is new cash crop -- Matt Johnson
As more large-scale solar and wind projects are approved and constructed in Wisconsin, it is important to highlight how these projects benefit our rural communities.

Farmers and landowners voluntarily lease their land for solar and wind projects. Then they receive lease payments for decades, helping to diversify their revenue. These payments can be the difference between staying in business and having to sell their farm.

The tax revenue generated from wind and solar projects is substantial and growing. Not only are wind and solar projects providing income for farmers, but they are providing tax revenue for their local communities.

Additionally, large scale projects create hundreds of construction jobs for Wisconsin working families as well as long-term maintenance jobs to operate the projects for decades.

In the past few years, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved lots of solar projects creating an enormous amount energy. As more projects are approved by the commission, more rural communities in Wisconsin stand to benefit.

Matt Johnson, Albany

