Rename Memorial for Dane or Phillips -- Charles J. James

I'm glad the Madison School District is finally getting around to considering renaming James Madison Memorial High School.
Back in 2017 when it was first proposed, I suggested that the school be renamed for Nathan Dane, the member of the Continental Congress who saw to it that slavery would not be allowed in Wisconsin. Dane County is the only county in the United States with his name. Those who know of his accomplishments wonder why more isn't done to acknowledge his contributions to our history.
At the same time, I applaud the suggestion that Vel Phillips be honored at Memorial High School. I understand folks are working to erect a statue in her honor to be displayed on the grounds of the state Capitol. She deserves recognition, too.
When I suggested the name change for Memorial High School in 2017, I also asked that East High School be renamed Milton McPike High School. Instead, the city decided to name a park in his honor. It's not the same thing, but still a well-deserved recognition.
