Rename ballpark Hank Aaron Field -- John Finkler

In Green Bay, it's Lambeau Field. The home of the Packers football team isn't named after a corporate sponsor.
In Madison, it's Camp Randall Stadium. The home of the University of Wisconsin Badgers isn't named after a corporate sponsor.
In Milwaukee, it should be Hank Aaron Field. Instead, the home of Milwaukee Brewers -- American Family Field -- is named after a corporate sponsor. Miller Park, the original name for the Brewers' stadium, became American Family Field under a new sponsorship deal with American Family Insurance.
On Jan. 22, Henry (Hank) Aaron, one of the greatest to ever play Major League Baseball, died at the age of 86. Aaron played much of his legendary 23-year career in Milwaukee, first for the Braves and then the Brewers.
His on-field numbers, including 755 home runs and 3,771 hits, are staggering. But Aaron's off-field accomplishments, including the 2002 Presidential Medal of Freedom, were just as impressive if not more so. He also had to overcome sad racial discrimination and death threats, especially when he was chasing Babe Ruth's home run record in the early 1970s.
The Brewers and American Family Insurance should follow the lead of Lambeau Field and Camp Randall Stadium. They should honor Aaron, redo their deal and name the home of the Brewers: Hank Aaron Field.