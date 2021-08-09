Removing the rock isn't a solution -- Michael Pomeroy

The UW-Madison campus is now divorced from the 2-billion-year-old Chamberlin Rock that was relocated from Observatory Hill on Friday.
The history of the boulder was entwined with the Ku Klux Klan and unsavory attitudes of early last century due to its racist moniker, noted in 1925. While there is nothing particularly wrong with the removal, such action would be more suited for a statue of a racist figure from a place of honor.
It is a true sign of the times that a mostly forgotten point of trivia would motivate people to convince the powers that be to find $50,000 for the relocation, and that such relocation was an accomplishment that allowed "students to breathe a sigh of relief, to be proud of our endurance, and to begin healing."
While I am happy somebody can find peace in the absence of the offending boulder, it seems to me that the boulder isn't really the problem, and removing it isn't really a solution. No corner of our nation can claim freedom from our racist beginnings, but the education of our current and future generations toward a more tolerant and less racist society is the best use of history.