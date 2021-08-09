Removing the rock isn't a solution -- Michael Pomeroy

The UW-Madison campus is now divorced from the 2-billion-year-old Chamberlin Rock that was relocated from Observatory Hill on Friday.

The history of the boulder was entwined with the Ku Klux Klan and unsavory attitudes of early last century due to its racist moniker, noted in 1925. While there is nothing particularly wrong with the removal, such action would be more suited for a statue of a racist figure from a place of honor.

It is a true sign of the times that a mostly forgotten point of trivia would motivate people to convince the powers that be to find $50,000 for the relocation, and that such relocation was an accomplishment that allowed "students to breathe a sigh of relief, to be proud of our endurance, and to begin healing."