Removing SROs was politically expedient -- Peter Davis
Removing SROs was politically expedient -- Peter Davis

The Madison City Council has ratified the irresponsible decision by the Madison School Board to eliminate school resource officers from Madison high schools.

Despite the obvious protection these officers provided, despite the positive role models those officers of color provided, and despite the support those officers received from staff and students, the City Council and the School Board succumbed to the political expediency of the moment. They likely will have blood on their collective hands soon enough when school violence occurs that school resource officers could have prevented.

Recall them all.

Peter Davis, Madison

