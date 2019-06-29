In last Sunday's article "Worse than it's ever been," the Madison Police Department suggested several ways to address problems at the top of State Street. One proposal was to remove bus shelters in the adjacent blocks of the Capitol Square. This would continue the trend of bus amenities being removed due to behavior issues in the area.
Why should law-abiding bus riders have to suffer because of a few bad apples in the neighborhood? Surely, more creative solutions can be found that don't make transit service worse.
Many shootings and muggings have occurred in parking garages, but the Madison Police Department would never suggest tearing down all the garages Downtown. So why is removing bus shelters an acceptable solution? It seems some parts of our city government view bus riders as disposable, in spite of a lot of lip service around needing to improve transit.
Perhaps they don’t realize that actually improving transit facilities Downtown might get more “eyes on the street” to keep bad behavior in check.
Jonathan Mertzig, Madison