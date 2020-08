Removing rock won't solve racism -- Wayne Shockley

Just when I thought the Madison radicals couldn’t get any sillier, they attack a rock.

Officially, the rock is named in honor of an eminent geologist and university president. But the rock is said to be tainted with racism. Why? Because the rock was once referred to with a racist slur. That means the rock was the victim of the casual racist attitudes of 1925. But since the rock didn’t object to the slur, that means it acquiesced in silence. And, as the radicals have reminded us, silence is complicity. So the rock must go.

Its presence is said to make students of color uncomfortable because it reminds them of racist attitudes. Does anybody really need a big, dark rock to remind them of what the n-word means? There remain real problems of racism in our society. The Black Student Union would do well to focus their attention on them, and not on a mute, defenseless rock, which is just trying to honor an eminent scientist despite being attacked by casual racists a century ago.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn