Removing rock won't help cause -- Mary Lu Anderson

I am a 78-year-old lifelong Madison resident. I am a UW alumnus. I have long been aware of the Chamberlin Rock on its beautiful setting overlooking Lake Mendota. That area of Observatory Hill was once a sacred place for Native Americans.

Since the rock is a glacial erratic, I have always thought of it as a precious historical gift of the ice age. Over the years, I have often enjoyed looking out over the lake at that sacred spot. Never in my 78 years have I heard that rock referred to by the wretched racial slur that has recently been brought forth.

I’m heartbroken that the slur was once used to describe this rock. I’m sad that racism still exists. But I question the wisdom of spending thousands of dollars to remove the rock. How will it help?

Mary Lu Anderson, Madison