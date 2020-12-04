Removing rock on campus isn't silly -- Mike Bunch

A familiar and treasured rock on UW-Madison property is being removed because of the offensive name given to it 100 years ago. This removal has been compared to the removal of the names of Porter Butts and Frederic March from the Memorial Union, presumably because of racist conduct long ago.
It’s silly to judge our present conduct with conduct long ago -- or is it?
That racism persists is undeniable. That it hurts is beyond question. So you think it’s silly to remove the rock?
Tell that to those who witnessed the murder of George Floyd by those pledged to protect us.
Tell that to those who built the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, a museum of slavery that details that history of lynching. And a museum that must be protected by armed guards and entrance measures that rival airport security.
Tell that to the citizens of Duluth, Minnesota, who created a small corner park honoring blacks who were lynched there. The park is across the street from the lamp posts from which they were hung in 1920.
Tell that to the thousands of African Americans who still face racism in hiring, policing, financial opportunity and daily life.
Tell that to those of us who know that racism, after a monumental decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in “Brown vs. Board of Education,” still exists.
You still think it’s just a rock?
Mike Bunch, Washburn
