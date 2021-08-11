 Skip to main content
Removing rock is punishing the victim -- Margaret Benbow
Removing rock is punishing the victim -- Margaret Benbow

I have to disagree with statement in Tuesday's letter to the editor, "Removing rock isn't a solution" that "there was nothing particularly wrong with the removal" of the Chamberlin rock.

There was plenty wrong with it.

This 2-billion-year-old geological marvel was purged from campus because when it was excavated, in 1925, some workmen and students -- nobody knows how many or how few -- used a racist term to describe its appearance. This ugly term was not used since. There was no historical tradition of calling this boulder anything but the Chamberlin Rock.

Generations of my relatives attended UW-Madison since the 1930s. My husband and I did for several years. Not once did we ever hear the rock referred to in this nasty way. The only incident of this rock being called this name was in an ancient newspaper article, almost a hundred years old.

The rock should not have been "punished" and banished for an ancient happening of which, if anything, it was the victim. If students truly felt that some racist aspect lingered, after a hundred years, a cleansing ceremony would have been appropriate. And the rock would have stayed in its home.

Margaret Benbow, Madison

