Removing rock is empty gesture -- Kathleen Otterson

I’m a graduate of UW-Madison and walked past Chamberlin Rock almost every day of my college life. Since graduation I’ve walked past it many more times.
Never in all that time was I aware that it was called anything other than “Chamberlin Rock,” and I daresay I’m not alone.
Spending big bucks to remove something that, frankly, no one knew anything about other than it was a big rock, is a gesture that accomplishes nothing beyond generating letters to the editor and maybe some party discussion.
Kathleen Otterson, Madison