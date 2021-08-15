 Skip to main content
Removing rock is empty gesture -- Kathleen Otterson
I’m a graduate of UW-Madison and walked past Chamberlin Rock almost every day of my college life. Since graduation I’ve walked past it many more times.

Never in all that time was I aware that it was called anything other than “Chamberlin Rock,” and I daresay I’m not alone.

Spending big bucks to remove something that, frankly, no one knew anything about other than it was a big rock, is a gesture that accomplishes nothing beyond generating letters to the editor and maybe some party discussion.

Kathleen Otterson, Madison

