Removing funds is not bullying -- Kenneth Potter

The recent articles on faculty “bullying” of UW graduate students implies that “threatening” to remove a student from a research project (and hence discontinue the student's funding) is an example of bullying. This is a false implication.

Threats, abuse, retaliation: UW-Madison confronts persistent problem of academic bullying A Wisconsin State Journal investigation identified nine employees who were accused of violating the university's policy against hostile and intimidating behavior in the last six years.

Research funding accounts for a significant percentage of UW-Madison funding. Faculty salaries commonly depend on the amount of funding generated by their research. Prolific researchers devote much of their time applying for research funding and conducting research. Students play a critical role in conducting this research, and are compensated for their efforts.

Students who chronically underperform present a difficult challenge for a researcher. In some case, it may be necessary to warn a chronically underperforming student that the student may be removed from a project. In most cases, that warning motivates the student to improve performance.

Kenneth Potter, Madison