Removing campus rock is shameful -- Mary Lu Anderson

I agree with the author of Sunday's letter to the editor "Removing big rock from UW is pathetic."
As a lifelong Madison resident, I have always appreciated this glacial erratic and its position near where it was found on sacred native land. Observatory Hill is one of the most peaceful and sacred places on campus. I have often sat there, in the shadow of the rock, looking at the peaceful view of Lake Mendota.
In all my 79 years as a Madison resident and UW alumnus, I have never heard it called anything but Chamberlin Rock, or the glacial erratic on the hill. Just think of what good could have been done with the thousands of dollars used to relocate this rock.
I think its shameful.
Mary Lu Anderson, Madison