Remove Republican leaders in November -- Jennifer Winner

Forcing polls to open during this pandemic -- a national emergency -- is the latest example of a Republican Party that has lost its moral compass.

Instead of accommodating Wisconsin citizens' fundamental right to vote by delaying the election or extending deadlines for mailed ballots, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have endangered lives, once again putting party interests above the people they were elected to serve.

Where is their sense of community and their obligation to office? If not now, under these circumstances, when would they ever develop it?

Their irresponsibility and poor judgement are valid reasons for voters to remove them come November.

Jennifer Winner, Blue Mounds

