I couldn't be prouder of our newly-elected governor, Tony Evers. By all appearances he is straightforward and honest in doing what he said he would do while campaigning -- no abrupt post-election tricks as we witnessed from our previous governor.
The lame-duck session has shown that "the foxes are still in charge of the henhouse." The Republican legislators are up to their old chicanery. "Just change the rules" should be their mantra.
The task of the voters will not be complete until Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and their followers are removed from our state Capitol. They choose to follow no rules.
Robert L. Bellman, Richland Center