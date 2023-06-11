In 2010, President Barack Obama signed Rosa’s Law, which replaced in federal law the term "mental retardation" with "intellectual disability." This was an important change because the "R-word" has become a derogatory term and is used as an insult with little regard to the harm it does to people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Given that background, it is somewhat shocking to find that the U.S. Department of Education continues to use this term on a webpage intended to protect students with disabilities and to eliminate discrimination based on those disabilities. The language on this page is used by schools and districts across the country in defining disabilities and identifying students with those disabilities.

We can all agree that harmful slurs should not be used by schools and districts as labels for students, but the U.S. Department of Education’s use of an outdated term ensures that happens every day. Eliminating the R-word from its website and literature is a quick, simple action that will help schools across the country create more inclusive environments for all children.

Joseph Swinea, Monona, teacher