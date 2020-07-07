Removal of statues offends many -- Margo Redmond

Recently, peaceful protests over abuse of police power descended into an abuse of private and public property. Struggling stores Downtown were trashed and looted, and Capitol Square statues were torn down.
Assaults on various individuals included a state senator. Leaders of protest groups aligned with Black Lives Matter (Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage) made no public statements of regret, despite receiving federal and state funds (the former) and United Way funds (the latter).
Now, they want to place the likeness of a distinguished minority person, possibly Vel Phillips, our first black woman to be elected secretary of state, on the Capitol grounds. The other statues apparently offended them.
But many Madisonians would be offended if "Miss Forward," a symbol of women’s suffrage, and Hans Christian Heg, a Union officer who died to end slavery, were replaced. Besides, capitulating to mob rule only encourages acts of violence.
Phillips’ likeness could be installed inside the Capitol. Overall, she did good things for this state, despite leaving office under a cloud of ethics violations. Still, there are no perfect people, even among those other men and women whose statues across our nation celebrate their overarching achievements.
Protesters should pause to consider this before pulling down more statues and defacing more monuments, or they will lose even more public support for their worthy cause.
Margo Redmond, Madison
