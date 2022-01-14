ReMitts success is cause to celebrate -- Kathy Rothering

In these challenging times, ReMitts once again has reason to celebrate as it completes its 12th year.
We raised $105,322 for area food pantries, thanks to 25 women gathering weekly in donated space at Grace Lutheran Church in Madison, thanks to generous donations of wool, thread and buttons, and thanks to more than 30 loyal and dedicated venues and an enthusiastic and generous clientele. Well done!
ReMitts, whose mission is to feed the hungry through the sale of mittens made from repurposed wool sweaters, was started in 2009. Since then, more than $600,000 has been donated to help the food insecure.
We at ReMitts thank all of our donors, vendors and buyers for warming our hearts and hands while helping the hungry in our community.
Kathy Rothering, Madison, ReMItts volunteer