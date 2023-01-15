ReMitts had another successful season -- Kathy Rothering

Once again, we at ReMitts have the pleasure of thanking the greater Madison community and beyond for partnering with us as together we raised $110,840 to donate to St. Vincent de Paul, Middleton Outreach Ministry and The River food pantries. That’s more than $750,000 donated to these food pantries by ReMitts since its inception in 2009.

A heartfelt "thank you" to all who donated wool, purchased mittens or dryer balls, displayed and sold our mittens, advertised our efforts, and shared our story. A special "thank you" to Grace Lutheran Church, whose congregation so generously donates the work and storage space where all the magic begins. Our more than 40 volunteers could not have done it without the enthusiastic commitment and support from all of you.

As you're cleaning out your closets this winter, please keep us in mind. We welcome donations of 100% wool sweaters, fleece, thread, buttons and knee-high stockings.

Thank you again for making our 2022 season the most successful ever. We’re back to work now preparing for our 2023 ReMitts season. See you in November and December 2023.

Kathy Rothering, Madison, ReMitts volunteer

