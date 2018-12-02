It's time to hold state government accountable for ignoring what the people want and need. Republican senators and representatives have forgotten that they're our employees. We elected them. We are their bosses.
They have no right to pass laws without our consent or even knowledge, especially when those laws are written by the American Legislative Exchange Council, the ultra-conservative group of rich, greedy business people who have deliberately been destroying democracy for decades. (Read Nancy MacClean's book "Democracy in Chains" for proof of this).
Right now we're under a dictatorship of the politicians we've elected, who are puppets of ALEC and rich donors who bribe them.
It's time for more protests and demands in Wisconsin, and another election like the midterms.
Joy Booth, Madison