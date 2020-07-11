Remember what Col. Hans Christian Heg stood for -- James Heg

I am a great-great-grandson of Col. Hans Christian Heg. I was of course shocked and saddened by the senseless violence against his statue in front of the Capitol in Madison. It did no good for the cause of justice.

The incident received wide publicity in Norway as well as around this nation. Now, many people know who Col. Heg was and what he stood and died for. I was gratified to read the Wisconsin State Journal's June 25 editorial, "Mob mentality solves nothing and must end," calling for an end to violence and for Heg's statue and "Forward" to be restored.

I have written letters to both the mayor of Madison and the governor of Wisconsin asking for the same thing.

James Heg, Chelan, Washington