Remember the State Street Nickelodeon -- Patricia Krueger

I know only one thing about the author of the July 26 letter to the editor, "Trolley may work on State Street." She is too young to remember the Nickelodeon.

When I came to Madison in the fall of 1939 as a freshman at UW, one of the fun things I met was the Nickelodeon. The Nickelodeon was, if I remember correctly, a Mercedes bus which seated about 10 people. Drivers were usually lighthearted men. Some of them entertained us by singing. The fare was a nickel, hence its name.

Its route was exactly as the letter writer suggested for a trolley. To borrow from the letter: "continuous runs going up State Street, around the Capitol and back down State Street with a turnaround near Library Mall.”