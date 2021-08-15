 Skip to main content
Remember the State Street Nickelodeon -- Patricia Krueger
I know only one thing about the author of the July 26 letter to the editor, "Trolley may work on State Street." She is too young to remember the Nickelodeon.

When I came to Madison in the fall of 1939 as a freshman at UW, one of the fun things I met was the Nickelodeon.  The Nickelodeon was, if I remember correctly, a Mercedes bus which seated about 10 people. Drivers were usually lighthearted men. Some of them entertained us by singing. The fare was a nickel, hence its name. 

Its route was exactly as the letter writer suggested for a trolley. To borrow from the letter: "continuous runs going up State Street, around the Capitol and back down State Street with a turnaround near Library Mall.”

The benefits were those the letter writer gave: minimizing traffic, making it easier and safer for bicycles and pedestrians, helping restaurants and other businesses on the Square. I remember the ease of shopping on State Street and at stores which then existed on the Square such as Baron’s, Manchester's and Wolff Kubly.

I suggest that we consider either the trolley or a bus such as the Nickelodeon.

Patricia Krueger, Middleton

