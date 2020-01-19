Remember King's message of peace -- Joan Kemble
Remember King's message of peace -- Joan Kemble

This Martin Luther King Day, we should focus on his message about militarism: how it diverts beneficial resources from our people -- all of them. Massive military expansion is underway. Look at our national budget: Over 50 percent of discretionary spending is allocated to the military.

We may be on the brink of a war that will bring devastation we cannot even imagine.

Let us each do what we can to bring about peace. Vote for those who espouse peaceful solutions, and support peaceful actions in our communities.

Joan Kemble, Madison

