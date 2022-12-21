 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Remember Jesus' gift this Christmas -- Aaron Helmer

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus. A baby born in a manger to a virgin mother. A baby announced by an angel. A baby praised by shepherds. A baby given gifts by wise men. A baby predicted for centuries. A baby whose birth separates time. A baby targeted by an attempted assassination. A baby that has altered the course of history. A baby worshiped by millions for 2,000 years.

After an incredible and miraculous birth, Jesus lived 30 years before starting his public ministry. He changed water into wine. He healed a nobleman's son. He healed a paralytic. He fed 5,000 people. He walked on water. He healed a man that was born blind. He raised Lazarus from the dead.

Jesus was predicted, announced, verified by miracles, shaped history and is worshiped by millions. Jesus' life was ended on a Roman cross, crucified for our sin, raised to life for our righteousness and ascended into heaven.

Look at Jesus this Christmas. Look at his life and death. Read his words and find more than a baby. “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).

Aaron Helmer, Ripon

