Remember GOP's shameful actions -- Michael Riley

The Republicans have made no secret of their effort to suppress voting in areas that favor Democrats.

That strategy strikes at the very foundation of our democracy. It is also implicitly, if not intentionally, racist. That the Republican-controlled Legislature was willing to pursue this strategy despite the risks it posed to the health and lives of our citizens is shameful.

Hopefully people will remember this when it comes time to vote later this year. 

Michael Riley, Madison

