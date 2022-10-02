Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha -- Tom Stalowski

Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote.

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were forever lost.

Help was offered by the federal government, and it was declined, according to the White House. Some even referred to the rioting that occurred as “mostly peaceful.”

One of the most basic roles of our elected officials is to keep citizens safe. They failed at their job, and it was on full display for the world to see.

Tom Stalowski, Oregon