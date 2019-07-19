While our president is spewing hatred and fear, I think it would be good to remember Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Eleanor made her own mark in history.
Following her husband’s death she became the United States delegate to the United Nations. She led a committee that would put forth the Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration said, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience, and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”
We have a president who does not believe this. He is included in these rights as are all people on the earth. But he went low and attacked four congresswomen because of the color of their skin. We have a racist for our president.
We must remember in our country our Founders wrote a Declaration of Independence that said “All men are equal.” By attacking those four women, I hope it affected all of us. I do not want him in the leadership position of president of the United States of America. He is an insult to our democracy and to our country.
Diana Vance, Monroe