Remember all of what Trump has done -- Kurt Zemke

Do you remember the "Access Hollywood" video when Donald Trump bragged about committing sexual assault?
Do you remember during his rallies when Trump called immigrants rapists and murderers to stir hate and fear?
Do you remember when Trump took away protection for "Dreamers," the many young people who grew up in this country and only know America as their home?
Do you remember when Trump disrespected U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a decorated warrior, as well as the Muslim parents of another decorated warrior who was killed in Iraq while serving America?
Do you remember when Trump’s administration committed a crime against humanity by separating immigrant children from their families?
Do you remember Trump sacrificed future generations by rolling back clean air and water regulations for the benefit of large corporations?
Do you remember pledging allegiance to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all?
Kurt Zemke, Baraboo